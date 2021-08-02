Dark Chocolate Grand Marnier Bites

Rating: Unrated

Finish off these low-sugar desserts with a sprinkle of flaky salt. Adding salt, in addition to a bitter ingredient such as dark chocolate, increases the intensity of sweetness so you can use less sugar in a recipe.

By Heather Baird
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
20 mins
cool:
20 mins
chill:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small heavy saucepan cook and stir dark chocolate and cream over low heat until chocolate is melted and mixture is smooth. Transfer chocolate mixture to a medium bowl. Cool 20 to 30 minutes. Meanwhile, line a tray or baking sheet with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • Add liqueur to chocolate mixture. Beat with a mixer on medium 1 minute. Transfer mixture to a pastry bag fitted with a large star tip. Pipe into ten 2-inch mounds onto prepared tray. If desired, top with orange zest. Cover loosely and chill 1 to 24 hours. Sprinkle lightly with cocoa powder before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
142 calories; fat 11g; cholesterol 9mg; saturated fat 7g; carbohydrates 13g; mono fat 3g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 9g; protein 1g; vitamin a 97.2IU; vitamin c 1.2mg; sodium 3mg; potassium 133mg; calcium 20.2mg; iron 1.6mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 08/12/2021