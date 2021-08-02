Cut-the-Sugar Vanilla Coffee Creamer

Adding creamer to your coffee may seem harmless, but store-bought flavored creamers are chock-full of added sugars and calories. This recipe utilizes dates for a sugar-smart way to sweeten your morning brew.

By Juliana Hale
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Andy Lyons

10 mins
36
2 1/4 cups
Directions

  • In a 1-qt. canning jar combine all of the ingredients; seal. Store in refrigerator up to 2 weeks. Shake or stir before serving.

*Tip

Or use 1 cup whole milk and 1 cup heavy cream.

French Vanilla

Prepare as directed, except substitute 1 tsp. vanilla bean paste for the vanilla.

Eggnog

Prepare as directed, except add 1 tsp. rum extract and 1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg. Reduce vanilla to 1/2 tsp.

Hazelnut

Prepare as directed, except substitute 1 tsp. hazelnut extract for the vanilla.

Spiced Pumpkin

Prepare as directed, except add 1 1/2 Tbsp. canned pumpkin and 1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice. Reduce vanilla to 1/2 tsp.

Amaretto

Prepare as directed, except add 1/2 tsp. almond extract and 1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon. Omit vanilla.

Chocolate

Prepare as directed, except add 1 1/2 Tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder. Reduce vanilla to 1/2 tsp.

Nutrition Facts (Cut-the-Sugar Vanilla Coffee Creamer)

Per Serving:
18 calories; total fat 1g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 0g; cholesterol 5mg; sodium 8mg; potassium 21mg; carbohydrates 1g; fiber 0g; sugar 1g; protein 0g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 48IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 0mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 15mg; iron 0mg.

Date Syrup

  • In a small bowl pour boiling water over dates. Let stand 10 minutes. Transfer mixture to a blender or food processor. Cover and blend or process 2 minutes or until smooth. Strain through a medium-mesh sieve; discard solids. Makes 1 cup.

