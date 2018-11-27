Curried Sweet Potato Soup

A big bowl of creamy soup makes for a perfectly comforting lunch or dinner on a chilly day. Rather than calling for loads of butter or cream, this sweet potato soup recipe is pureed to achieve a similarly silky texture.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat the olive oil in a 6-quart stock pot or Dutch oven over medium. Add onions, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1 teaspoon black pepper. Cook, stirring often, until the onions are translucent and soft, 10 to 12 minutes. Stir in garlic, curry powder, and coriander; cook until the garlic is fragrant, about 1 minute more.

  • Add stock, sweet potatoes, and carrots; cover, and bring to boiling over high. Reduce to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the sweet potatoes are fork-tender, 20 to 25 minutes.

  • Puree the soup in batches in a blender or with an immersion blender. Stir in the lime juice and 1/2 teaspoon salt.

  • Serve the soup topped with cilantro, toasted pumpkin seeds, and a drizzle of pumpkin seed oil or olive oil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
477 calories; 18 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 11 g monounsaturated fat; 10 mg cholesterol; 886 mg sodium. 1338 mg potassium; 67 g carbohydrates; 9 g fiber; 18 g sugar; 14 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 36977 IU vitamin a; 14 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 61 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 113 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

