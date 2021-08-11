Curried Popcorn Toss

Say hello to your new favorite movie night treat. This healthy snack packs the perfect balance of sweet and savory (without any added sugars).

By Maggie Meyer
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

15 mins
10
about 5 cups
  • In a small bowl combine 2 Tbsp. melted butter, 1 tsp. curry powder, and, if desired, dash cayenne pepper. Place 4 cups hot popped popcorn in a large bowl. Drizzle with butter mixture; toss to coat. Add 1/4 cup each golden raisins, chopped dried apricots, and almonds; toss to combine.

69 calories; fat 4g; cholesterol 5mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 9g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 4g; protein 1g; vitamin a 179.8IU; vitamin c 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.3mg; folate 3.6mcg; sodium 16mg; potassium 108mg; calcium 15mg; iron 0.5mg.
