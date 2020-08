Rating: 4 stars These really aren't like the "A" curly-fries. They have some other seasoning on them besides salt and pepper. Unfortunately, I can hardly read or understand the other review. There's No punctuation! Kind of drones on and on about the evils of oil and sugar I think. Recipe pretty good though, but more work making the "curls" than just regular fries with salt and pepper. Just my opinion.

Rating: Unrated Never use canola oil it is a weed that is heated to a very high temperture turns it in to a carcinogen just like corn safe oils have to Google or dr.oz or organic extra light virgin oil is good olives don't turn into carcienogen cancer causing high fructose or corn syrup bad.may taste good real sugar from sugar cane not processed healthier.read ingredients safer to make your own for kids cool aide last time I read no sugar added better you do.g m o foods cause cancer,ms,Parkinson's,birth defects been going on since 1960 no cures will be found they need to stop the causes then no one will get sick and all heath problems come from sins and the junk man is putting in air food and water.get air fried safer

Rating: Unrated I have a spiralizer - easy to use. The recipe and method are good! The comments you have left on for so long are unbelievable! Canola is from the rape seed. Had the comment or know that there would undoubtedly been reference to deviant sexual practices! That comment or is ill-informed and commenting without proper research. For example, it is the smoke point of oil that dictates the potential for burning. From burnt prothers you MIGHT INCREASE THE POTENTIAL TO DEVELOP CARCINOGENS. Please improve the quality of your smoke item with editing comments posted, including mine.

