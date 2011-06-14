LIVE

Triple Chocolate Cupcakes

For serious chocolate lovers only, these decadently rich cupcakes combine bittersweet chocolate with cèrme de cacao liqueur to create pure bliss. When baking with liqueurs, a whole bottle is often way too much. Check to see if your liquor store carries convenient airline-size bottles.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
stand:
30 mins
bake:
15 mins to 18 mins at 350°
cool:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 (2-1/2 inch) cupcakes
Nutrition Info
Triple Chocolate Cupcakes

Ingredients

Directions

  • Separate eggs. Allow egg yolks and whites to stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan combine the 6 ounces chocolate and the butter. Cook and stir over medium heat until melted. Remove from heat. Stir in creme de cacao; cool.

  • Grease and flour twelve 2-1/2-inch muffin cups (or line with paper bake cups or parchment paper squares)*. In a small bowl stir together flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large mixing bowl beat egg yolks and sugar with an electric mixer on high speed about 3 minutes or until thick and lemon color. Beat in chocolate mixture and vanilla. Add flour mixture, beating just until combined; set aside.

  • Wash beaters thoroughly. In a medium bowl beat egg whites on medium to high speed just until stiff peaks form (tips stand straight). Stir a small amount of the beaten egg whites into chocolate mixture to lighten. Fold in the remaining beaten egg whites.

  • Spoon batter into the prepared muffin cups, filling each about two-thirds full.

  • Bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until tops spring back when lightly touched. Cool cupcakes in muffin cups on a wire racks for 5 minutes. Remove cupcakes from muffin cups. Cool completely on wire racks.

  • Place Dark Chocolate Butter Frosting into a pastry bag fitted with a medium star tip. Pipe long stars of frosting onto tops of cupcakes. Sprinkle with additional chopped chocolate. Makes 12 (2-1/2-inch) cupcakes.

*Test Kitchen Tip:

To make parchment paper liners, cut parchment paper into 6-inch squares. When ready to fill each muffin cup, fill a medium ice cream scoop with batter; set aside. Press a paper square into a cup, pleating as necessary to fit. Using one hand to hold the paper in place, place the scoop of batter in the paper-lined cup.

Nutrition Facts (Triple Chocolate Cupcakes)

Per Serving:
473 calories; total fat 23g; saturated fat 14g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 7g; cholesterol 90mg; sodium 180mg; potassium 147mg; carbohydrates 67g; fiber 2g; sugar 58g; protein 5g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 486IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 16mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 40mg; iron 2mg.

Dark Chocolate Butter Frosting

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Gradually add 1 cup of the powdered sugar, beating well. Beat in dark chocolate,the 2 tablespoons milk, and creme de cacao. Gradually beat in additional powdered sugar. Beat in enough additional milk until frosting reaches a piping consistency. Makes about 2-1/4 cups.

Reviews

