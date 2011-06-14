Triple Chocolate Cupcakes
For serious chocolate lovers only, these decadently rich cupcakes combine bittersweet chocolate with cèrme de cacao liqueur to create pure bliss. When baking with liqueurs, a whole bottle is often way too much. Check to see if your liquor store carries convenient airline-size bottles.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Credit: Blaine Moats
Ingredients
Directions
*Test Kitchen Tip:
To make parchment paper liners, cut parchment paper into 6-inch squares. When ready to fill each muffin cup, fill a medium ice cream scoop with batter; set aside. Press a paper square into a cup, pleating as necessary to fit. Using one hand to hold the paper in place, place the scoop of batter in the paper-lined cup.
Nutrition Facts (Triple Chocolate Cupcakes)
Per Serving:
473 calories; total fat 23g; saturated fat 14g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 7g; cholesterol 90mg; sodium 180mg; potassium 147mg; carbohydrates 67g; fiber 2g; sugar 58g; protein 5g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 486IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 16mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 40mg; iron 2mg.