Sweet Potato Cupcakes

Rating: 3.86 stars
78 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 39
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 14
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 8

Sweet potatoes aren't just for side dishes. Turn them into a delicious dessert with this quick and easy cupcake recipe.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Sweet Potato Cupcakes

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line twenty four 2-1/2-inch muffin cups with paper bake cups; set cups aside.

  • In medium bowl stir together the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, and salt; set aside.

  • In large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add sugar and beat on high speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating on low speed after each addition until combined. Add sweet potatoes and vanilla, beating until combined. Add flour mixture; beat until combined (batter will be thick).

  • Divide batter evenly among prepared muffin cups. Bake about 20 minutes or until tops spring back when lightly touched. Cool in pan on wire rack for 1 minute. Remove from pan and cool completely.

  • Place Cream Cheese Frosting in large resealable plastic bag. Cut a 1/4-inch opening in one corner of bag. Pipe frosting on top of cupcakes. Sprinkle with orange peel. Makes 24 cupcakes.

Make Ahead:

Freeze unfrosted cupcakes in airtight containers up to 1 month. Store frosting in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 3 days.

Mini Fluted Tube Variation:

Coat 8 fluted individual tube pans with nonstick baking spray. Spoon batter into pans. Bake 30 minutes or until tops spring back when lightly touched. Cool in pan on wire rack 1 minute. Remove from pan and cool completely. Omit Cream Cheese Frosting and finely shredded orange peel. Dust cooled cakes with powdered sugar.

Nutrition Facts (Sweet Potato Cupcakes)

Per Serving:
400 calories; total fat 17g; saturated fat 10g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 5g; cholesterol 71mg; sodium 210mg; potassium 99mg; carbohydrates 60g; fiber 1g; sugar 48g; protein 3g; vitamin a 2089IU; vitamin c 5mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 28mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 30mg; iron 1mg.

Cream Cheese Frosting

Ingredients

Directions

  • In large mixing bowl beat cream cheese and butter with electric mixer on medium speed for 30 seconds. Add bourbon or milk and beat until combined. Beat in powdered sugar, about 1/2 cup at a time, until smooth and of a good piping consistency. Makes 4-1/3 cups.

Reviews (2)

Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
03/03/2018
I make these for a super bowl party this year everyone love them. these are my granddaughter favor.
Tam Coleman
Rating: Unrated
01/01/2017
Can't  wait to try the Sweet Potato  Cupcakes!  Will let you know the outcome.
