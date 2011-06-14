LIVE

Strawberry Cupcakes

Rating: 3.42 stars
60 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 24
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 8
  • 1 star values: 12
  • 60 Ratings

This easy recipe for strawberry cupcakes starts with a mix. Simply add strawberries and a rich cream cheese frosting, and you'll have an irresistibly cute and delicious cupcake for any special occasion.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
bake:
18 mins at 350°
cool:
45 mins
Yield:
24 (2-1/2-inch) cupcakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line twenty-four 2-1/2-inch muffin cups; set aside. Drain packaged strawberries, reserving syrup. Set aside 3 tablespoons of the syrup for frosting. Add enough water to the remaining syrup to measure 3/4 cup total liquid. Prepare cake mix according to package directions, substituting the syrup-water mixture for the liquid called for on the package. Stir in the drained strawberries. (Batter will be thick.)

  • Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups, filling each about two-thirds full. Use the back of a spoon to smooth out batter in cups.

  • Bake about 18 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in centers comes out clean. Cool cupcakes in muffin cups on wire racks for 5 minutes. Remove cupcakes from muffin cups. Cool completely on wire racks.

  • For frosting, allow cream cheese and butter to stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. In a large mixing bowl beat cream cheese, butter, vanilla, and the reserved syrup with an electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Gradually beat in powdered sugar. If desired, beat in 1 or 2 drops red food coloring. Pipe or spread frosting over cooled cupcakes. Store frosted cupcakes in the refrigerator. Before serving, top each cupcake with a whole strawberry. Makes 24 (2-1/2-inch) cupcakes.

Tips

Prepare cupcakes as directed through Step 3. Place unfrosted cupcakes in a single layer in an airtight container; seal. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days. Continue as directed in Step 4.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
248 calories; total fat 9g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 37mg; sodium 185mg; potassium 29mg; carbohydrates 41g; fiber 1g; sugar 3g; protein 2g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 97IU; vitamin c 8mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 20mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 30mg; iron 1mg.
Reviews

Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
07/10/2017
Candace Moser
Rating: Unrated
02/15/2013
I must admit that I was pretty disappointed. Yes, the cupcakes were moist but the strawberry flavor was almost nonexistent.
