Salted Caramel-Chocolate-Bourbon Cupcakes

Rating: 2 stars

2 stars due to chocolate---especially in the icing---completely obliterating the nonexistent bourbon flavor and caramel, and nightmare getting the cupcakes out of the pan, though they (seriously) literally fall out of the paper liners when cool. The cake itself is wonderfully light, but I strongly recommend baking in the silver cupcake cups---the kind that you bake on a cookie sheet, not in a muffin tin, because if ANY batter rises above the liner it bakes to the pan you cannot get it out without ruining the cupcake--it falls apart. Or fill to no more than 2/3 full each, and cool completely in pan--WAY too fragile to pick up if they're warm at all. I even tried turning them upside down to try & get them out---a middle "core" fell out of the cupcakes & paper liner & most of the cupcake stuck to the paper in the pan while warm.