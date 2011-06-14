Salted Caramel-Chocolate-Bourbon Cupcakes
Rich chocolate cupcakes topped with caramel and sea salt are over-the-top terrific. If you do not like the flavor of bourbon, feel free to substitute rum.
Ingredients
Directions
Allow butter and eggs to stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, line thirty-two to thirty-four 2-1/2-inch muffin cups with paper bake cups. In a medium bowl stir together flour, baking soda, and salt. In a 2-cup glass measuring cup combine the water and bourbon. Set aside.
In a small microwave-safe bowl microwave unsweetened chocolate and bittersweet chocolate, uncovered, on 100 percent power (high) for 1 minute; stir. Microwave, uncovered, for 30 seconds more; stir until smooth. Cool slightly.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. In a large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Gradually add sugar, about 1/4 cup at a time, beating on medium speed until combined and scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in melted chocolate and vanilla. Alternately add flour mixture and bourbon mixture to chocolate mixture, beating on low speed after each addition just until combined.
Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups, filling each about three-fourths full. Use the back of a spoon to smooth out batter in cups.
Bake about 18 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted in centers comes out clean (tops of cupcakes may sink slightly). Cool the cupcakes in muffin cups on wire racks for 5 minutes. Remove cupcakes from muffin cups. Cool completely on wire racks.
Place Fudge Frosting in a pastry bag fitted with a star tip; pipe a border around edges of cupcakes. Spoon about 1 teaspoon Salted Caramel into center of each cupcake. Sprinkle caramel lightly with sea salt. Makes 32 to 34 (2-1/2-inch) cupcakes.
Fudge Frosting
Ingredients
Directions
In a large saucepan cook and stir chocolate and butter over low heat until melted. Cool for 5 minutes. Stir in sour cream. Gradually add powdered sugar, beating with an electric mixer on medium speed until combined.
Salted Caramel
Ingredients
Directions
In a small saucepan combine whipping cream and bourbon. Heat over medium-low heat until steaming but not boiling. Stir in caramels and sea salt. Heat until melted, stirring constantly.