Salted Caramel-Chocolate-Bourbon Cupcakes

Rating: 3.5 stars
64 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 29
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 7
  • 1 star values: 13

Rich chocolate cupcakes topped with caramel and sea salt are over-the-top terrific. If you do not like the flavor of bourbon, feel free to substitute rum.

Salted Caramel-Chocolate-Bourbon Cupcakes

Ingredients

Directions

  • Allow butter and eggs to stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, line thirty-two to thirty-four 2-1/2-inch muffin cups with paper bake cups. In a medium bowl stir together flour, baking soda, and salt. In a 2-cup glass measuring cup combine the water and bourbon. Set aside.

  • In a small microwave-safe bowl microwave unsweetened chocolate and bittersweet chocolate, uncovered, on 100 percent power (high) for 1 minute; stir. Microwave, uncovered, for 30 seconds more; stir until smooth. Cool slightly.

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. In a large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Gradually add sugar, about 1/4 cup at a time, beating on medium speed until combined and scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in melted chocolate and vanilla. Alternately add flour mixture and bourbon mixture to chocolate mixture, beating on low speed after each addition just until combined.

  • Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups, filling each about three-fourths full. Use the back of a spoon to smooth out batter in cups.

  • Bake about 18 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted in centers comes out clean (tops of cupcakes may sink slightly). Cool the cupcakes in muffin cups on wire racks for 5 minutes. Remove cupcakes from muffin cups. Cool completely on wire racks.

  • Place Fudge Frosting in a pastry bag fitted with a star tip; pipe a border around edges of cupcakes. Spoon about 1 teaspoon Salted Caramel into center of each cupcake. Sprinkle caramel lightly with sea salt. Makes 32 to 34 (2-1/2-inch) cupcakes.

Nutrition Facts (Salted Caramel-Chocolate-Bourbon Cupcakes)

Per Serving:
266 calories; 12 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 40 mg cholesterol; 212 mg sodium. 71 mg potassium; 37 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 28 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 243 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 16 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 40 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Fudge Frosting

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large saucepan cook and stir chocolate and butter over low heat until melted. Cool for 5 minutes. Stir in sour cream. Gradually add powdered sugar, beating with an electric mixer on medium speed until combined.

Salted Caramel

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan combine whipping cream and bourbon. Heat over medium-low heat until steaming but not boiling. Stir in caramels and sea salt. Heat until melted, stirring constantly.

Reviews (2)

cneuhaus5
Rating: 2 stars
12/30/2013
2 stars due to chocolate---especially in the icing---completely obliterating the nonexistent bourbon flavor and caramel, and nightmare getting the cupcakes out of the pan, though they (seriously) literally fall out of the paper liners when cool. The cake itself is wonderfully light, but I strongly recommend baking in the silver cupcake cups---the kind that you bake on a cookie sheet, not in a muffin tin, because if ANY batter rises above the liner it bakes to the pan you cannot get it out without ruining the cupcake--it falls apart. Or fill to no more than 2/3 full each, and cool completely in pan--WAY too fragile to pick up if they're warm at all. I even tried turning them upside down to try & get them out---a middle "core" fell out of the cupcakes & paper liner & most of the cupcake stuck to the paper in the pan while warm.
Tanya Jolly
Rating: Unrated
02/07/2016
This is HANDS DOWN the best cupcake recipe I have ever made and become a family and work colleague favourite too!   Absolutely decadent, and although a little time consuming to make, and easy enough process.  It makes so many, that I usually freeze 2/3, but they don;t last long!
