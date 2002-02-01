Red Velvet Cupcakes
These sweet and petite red velvet cupcakes are sure to charm at any occasion. Top each cupcake with a little heart-shaped cookie to add extra affection to the treat.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Andy Lyons
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
172 calories; total fat 6g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 36mg; sodium 124mg; potassium 45mg; carbohydrates 28g; fiber 0g; sugar 17g; protein 3g; vitamin a 194IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 28mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 20mg; iron 1mg.