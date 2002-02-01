Red Velvet Cupcakes

Rating: 4.07 stars
43 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 28
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 5
  • 43 Ratings

These sweet and petite red velvet cupcakes are sure to charm at any occasion. Top each cupcake with a little heart-shaped cookie to add extra affection to the treat.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr 15 mins
cool:
10 mins
bake:
15 mins to 17 mins at 350°
Servings:
28
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Let eggs and butter stand 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line 28 2-1/2-inch cupcake pans with paper liners; set aside.

  • In medium bowl combine flour, cocoa powder, and 3/4 tsp. salt; set aside. In large mixing bowl beat butter on medium-high 30 seconds. Add sugar and vanilla; beat until combined. One at a time, add eggs; beat on medium after each. Beat in food coloring on low.

  • Alternately add flour mixture and buttermilk to egg mixture; beat on low to medium speed after each just until combined. Stir together baking soda and vinegar. Add to batter; beat just until combined.

  • Spoon batter into prepared pans, filling each about two-thirds full. Bake 15 to 17 minutes. Cool in pan on wire rack for 5 minutes. Remove from pans. Cool completely. Top with small chocolate cookies, if desired. Dust with powdered sugar. Makes 28 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
172 calories; total fat 6g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 36mg; sodium 124mg; potassium 45mg; carbohydrates 28g; fiber 0g; sugar 17g; protein 3g; vitamin a 194IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 28mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 20mg; iron 1mg.
Reviews

Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
02/14/2017
Made these for my family for Valentines, did not have the little cookies for the top so I just did the dusting of confectioner's sugar using a little stencil I cut. They came out wonderful, moist and tasty. Had not made velvet cake before, will definitely make again. Also found the mix of vinegar and baking soda to the batter interesting.
