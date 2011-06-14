Orange Cream-Pop Cupcakes

As a cupcake, these are delicious. The batter turned out perfectly - wouldn't change a thing. For the frosting I added both orange juice and orange gelatin to get (a) a better consistency and (b) more orange flavour. I also sprinkled orange sugar on top of the cupcakes after they were iced, and they were a huge hit.

Rating: Unrated

This is a personal preference but I prefer stronger citrus flavor. The cupcakes don't really seem cheesecakey..just mild orange. And the frosting needed more orange. A few drops of orange oil in the frosting and the cake batter would've helped the flavor for me. I made this in my cake pop maker and it worked OK...As a cake pop it's fluffy and I needed to work to get the stick to stay still. As a cupcake it will be light and fluffy.