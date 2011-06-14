Orange Cream-Pop Cupcakes

Rating: 3.92 stars
79 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 44
  • 4 star values: 11
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 11

All it takes to bring back memories of orange cream frozen treats dripping down your chin is a few convenience ingredients and a bit of time. For more fun, try making this cupcakes recipe with lemon or lime-flavor gelatin and juices.

Orange Cream-Pop Cupcakes

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line twenty-seven 2-1/2-inch muffin cups with foil bake cups. Set aside 2 teaspoons of the gelatin for the Cream Pop Frostings. In a mixing bowl beat the remaining gelatin, the cake mix, pudding mix, orange juice, eggs, oil, and vanilla.

  • Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups, filling each about two-thirds full. Use the back of a spoon to smooth out batter in cups.

  • Bake for 18 to 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in centers comes out clean. Cool cupcakes in muffin cups on wire racks for 5 minutes. Remove cupcakes from muffin cups. Cool completely on wire racks.

  • Spoon orange-flavor Cream Pop Frosting into a pastry bag fitted with a large round tip. Spoon the vanilla-flavor Cream Pop Frosting into another pastry bag fitted with a small star tip. Pipe orange frosting onto each cupcake to cover the top. Pipe a medium-size star of white frosting onto each cupcake. If desired, insert a crafts stick into top of each cupcake. Makes 27 (2-1/2-inch) cupcakes.

Nutrition Facts (Orange Cream-Pop Cupcakes)

Per Serving:
304 calories; 12 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 50 mg cholesterol; 255 mg sodium. 70 mg potassium; 47 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 41 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 243 IU vitamin a; 6 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 24 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 50 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Cream Cheese Frosting

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl beat cream cheese, butter, and vanilla with an electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Gradually beat in powdered sugar to reach spreading consistency. (This frosts tops and sides of two 8- or 9-inch layers. Halve the recipe to frost a 13x9x2-inch cake.) Cover and store the frosted cake in the refrigerator.

Cream Pop Frosting

Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare Cream Cheese Frosting. Transfer one-fourth of the frosting to a small bowl; beat in vanilla. To the remaining bowl of Cream Cheese Frosting add the reserved orange gelatin from the cupcakes and the orange peel. If desired, add a few drops orange food coloring. Beat to combine.

Reviews (3)

Tammy Peterson
Rating: Unrated
10/07/2016
They were great a hit at the bake sale
Kat Pederson
Rating: Unrated
06/02/2013
As a cupcake, these are delicious. The batter turned out perfectly - wouldn't change a thing. For the frosting I added both orange juice and orange gelatin to get (a) a better consistency and (b) more orange flavour. I also sprinkled orange sugar on top of the cupcakes after they were iced, and they were a huge hit.
Heather Woodbury
Rating: Unrated
04/20/2013
This is a personal preference but I prefer stronger citrus flavor. The cupcakes don't really seem cheesecakey..just mild orange. And the frosting needed more orange. A few drops of orange oil in the frosting and the cake batter would've helped the flavor for me. I made this in my cake pop maker and it worked OK...As a cake pop it's fluffy and I needed to work to get the stick to stay still. As a cupcake it will be light and fluffy.
