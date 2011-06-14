LIVE

Neapolitan Cupcakes

For those that just can't make up their minds, Neapolitan ice cream is the frozen treat of choice. Here, in a pretty little cupcake, all three flavors -- vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry -- join. For super-moist cupcakes, opt for a cake mix with added pudding.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
bake:
15 mins at 350°
cool:
45 mins
Servings:
22
Max Servings:
26
Yield:
22 to 26 (2-1/2 inch) cupcakes
Neapolitan Cupcakes

Ingredients

Directions

  • Line twenty-two to twenty-six 2-1/2-inch muffin cups with paper bake cups*; set aside.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Prepare cake mix according to package directions. Divide cake batter evenly among three bowls. Stir vanilla into batter in one bowl. Stir cocoa powder and melted chocolate into batter in second bowl. Stir in strawberry preserves and enough red food coloring to turn batter in third bowl pink.

  • Spoon 1 tablespoon of the strawberry batter into the bottom of each prepared muffin cup. Add 1 tablespoon chocolate batter to each muffin cup. Top each muffin cup with 1 tablespoon vanilla batter. (Cups will be one-half to two-thirds full.)

  • Bake about 15 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in centers comes out clean. Cool cupcakes in muffin cups on wire racks for 5 minutes. Remove cupcakes from muffin cups. Cool completely.

  • Tint half of the Ice Cream Frosting pink with red food coloring. Spoon pink and white frostings side by side into a pastry bag fitted with a star tip. Pipe frosting over cupcakes to look like soft-serve ice cream; decorate as desired. Chill until ready to serve. Makes 22 to 26 (2-1/2-inch) cupcakes.

*Test Kitchen Tip:

To make cupcake cones, wrap the bases of 24 to 30 flat-bottom ice cream cones in foil. Place one cone in each cup of a muffin pan. If necessary, press foil into cups around the cones to secure in place. Layer batter in cones as directed above, using about 3 tablespoons batter total (no more than half full); let batter settle in cones. (Before filling all cones, bake one to double-check batter amounts.) Bake for 25 to 30 minutes at 350 degrees F or until a toothpick inserted in centers comes out clean. Cool completely. Frost as directed.

Nutrition Facts (Neapolitan Cupcakes )

Per Serving:
322 calories; total fat 11g; saturated fat 5g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 43mg; sodium 210mg; potassium 23mg; carbohydrates 54g; fiber 1g; sugar 44g; protein 2g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 146IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 20mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 30mg; iron 1mg.

Ice Cream Frosting

Ingredients

Directions

  • Allow cream cheese and butter to stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. If using, allow ice cream to stand at room temperature for 10 minutes. In a large mixing bowl beat cream cheese and butter with an electric mixer on medium speed until fluffy. Beat in vanilla. Gradually beat in powdered sugar. Beat in ice cream, if using, or whipping cream to reach piping consistency. Chill until ready to use.

Reviews

