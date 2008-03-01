Fresh Rosemary & Lemon Cupcakes

Rating: 4.1 stars
30 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 19
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 5

This dessert receives a double dose of refreshing lemon in both the cake and the lemon glaze topping. This recipe also makes mini and jumbo cupcakes.

Fresh Rosemary &amp; Lemon Cupcakes

Ingredients

Directions

  • Let butter and eggs stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Line fifteen 2-1/2-inch muffin cups with paper bake cups; set aside. In medium bowl combine cake flour, rosemary, baking powder and salt; set aside.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In large mixing bowl beat butter on medium-high for 30 seconds. Add granulated sugar, lemon extract, and vanilla. Beat on medium-high for 2 minutes until light and fluffy, scraping bowl.

  • Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Alternately add flour mixture and milk to butter mixture; beat on low after each just until combined. Stir in the lemon peel and lemon juice.

  • Spoon batter in prepared cups to three-fourths full. Bake 22 to 25 minutes, until a wooden pick inserted in centers comes out clean. (Bake 36 mini cakes 15 to 18 minutes; 6 jumbo cakes 25 to 30 minutes.) Cool in muffin cups on rack 5 minutes. Remove from pan; cool completely.

  • Spoon Lemon Glaze on cupcakes. Let stand 10 minutes. Makes 15 (2-1/2-inch) cupcakes.

Nutrition Facts (Fresh Rosemary &amp; Lemon Cupcakes)

Per Serving:
213 calories; 7 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 45 mg cholesterol; 159 mg sodium. 35 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 3 g protein; 243 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 30 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Lemon Glaze

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl combine powdered sugar and enough of the lemon juice to reach spreading consistency. Stir in lemon peel.

