Fresh Rosemary & Lemon Cupcakes
This dessert receives a double dose of refreshing lemon in both the cake and the lemon glaze topping. This recipe also makes mini and jumbo cupcakes.
Fresh Rosemary & Lemon Cupcakes
Ingredients
Directions
-
Let butter and eggs stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Line fifteen 2-1/2-inch muffin cups with paper bake cups; set aside. In medium bowl combine cake flour, rosemary, baking powder and salt; set aside.Advertisement
-
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In large mixing bowl beat butter on medium-high for 30 seconds. Add granulated sugar, lemon extract, and vanilla. Beat on medium-high for 2 minutes until light and fluffy, scraping bowl.
-
Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Alternately add flour mixture and milk to butter mixture; beat on low after each just until combined. Stir in the lemon peel and lemon juice.
-
Spoon batter in prepared cups to three-fourths full. Bake 22 to 25 minutes, until a wooden pick inserted in centers comes out clean. (Bake 36 mini cakes 15 to 18 minutes; 6 jumbo cakes 25 to 30 minutes.) Cool in muffin cups on rack 5 minutes. Remove from pan; cool completely.
-
Spoon Lemon Glaze on cupcakes. Let stand 10 minutes. Makes 15 (2-1/2-inch) cupcakes.
Nutrition Facts (Fresh Rosemary & Lemon Cupcakes)
Lemon Glaze
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a small bowl combine powdered sugar and enough of the lemon juice to reach spreading consistency. Stir in lemon peel.Advertisement