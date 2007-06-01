Choco-Zucchini Cupcakes
Hide the healthy! The peanut butter frosting and deep chocolate cupcakes are enhanced with the addition of shredded zucchini. The zucchini keeps the texture moist.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Jay Wilde
Recipe Summary
Choco-Zucchini Cupcakes
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts (Choco-Zucchini Cupcakes)
Per Serving:
263 calories; total fat 13g; saturated fat 4g; polyunsaturated fat 4g; monounsaturated fat 5g; cholesterol 33mg; sodium 207mg; potassium 115mg; carbohydrates 35g; fiber 1g; sugar 25g; protein 4g; vitamin a 146IU; vitamin c 2mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 28mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 10mg; iron 1mg.