Choco-Zucchini Cupcakes

Rating: 4.08 stars
53 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 30
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 5
  • 53 Ratings

Hide the healthy! The peanut butter frosting and deep chocolate cupcakes are enhanced with the addition of shredded zucchini. The zucchini keeps the texture moist.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jay Wilde

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cool:
5 mins
bake:
25 mins at 325°
Servings:
24
Nutrition Info
Choco-Zucchini Cupcakes

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Line twenty-four 2-1/2-inch muffin cups with double or single layer of paper bake cups or lightly coat with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.

  • In a large bowl stir together zucchini, eggs, granulated sugar, oil, and vanilla. Add flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, salt, baking powder, and, if desired, chocolate pieces; stir until combined. Spoon batter into prepared pans, filling cups about half full. Bake about 25 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted near centers comes out clean. Cool in pan on wire racks for 5 minutes. Remove from cups. Cool completely on racks. Frost with Peanut Butter Frosting. Makes 24 cupcakes.

Nutrition Facts (Choco-Zucchini Cupcakes)

Per Serving:
263 calories; total fat 13g; saturated fat 4g; polyunsaturated fat 4g; monounsaturated fat 5g; cholesterol 33mg; sodium 207mg; potassium 115mg; carbohydrates 35g; fiber 1g; sugar 25g; protein 4g; vitamin a 146IU; vitamin c 2mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 28mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 10mg; iron 1mg.

Peanut Butter Frosting

Ingredients

Directions

  • Allow butter to stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. In a medium mixing bowl combine butter, peanut butter, the 1 tablespoon milk, and the vanilla. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Gradually add powdered sugar, beating well. If necessary, stir in the 1 to 2 teaspoons milk to make frosting spreading consistency.

Reviews

Anonymous
Rating: 5.0 stars
08/23/2019
Absolutely delicious! Moist and flavorful. I added chocolate drizzle to the top for even more chocolate!
Anonymous
Rating: Unrated
07/05/2013
OMG- even after my 4 year old saw the zuchinni being put in, she still ate them and loves them!
Bea Huckleberry
Rating: Unrated
09/17/2015
for some reason my cupcakes did not turn our?
