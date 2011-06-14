Cherry-Almond Vanilla Cupcakes
These Cherry-Almond Vanilla Cupcakes are the perfect dessert for any birthday party or family get-together. Don't forget to spread the cherry cupcakes with butter frosting--and garnish with a cherry on top, of course!
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Cherry-Almond Vanilla Cupcakes
Ingredients
Directions
*Test Kitchen Tip:
To make 3/4 cup sour milk, place 2 teaspoons lemon juice or vinegar in a glass measuring cup. Add enough milk to make 3/4 cup liquid; stir. Let the mixture stand for 5 minutes before using.
Make-Ahead Directions:
Place unfrosted cupcakes in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 1 month. Thaw cupcakes, if frozen. Frost as directed.
Nutrition Facts (Cherry-Almond Vanilla Cupcakes)
Per Serving:
262 calories; 8 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 21 mg cholesterol; 151 mg sodium. 38 mg potassium; 47 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 37 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 243 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 20 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 30 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;
Cherry-Almond Butter Frosting
Ingredients
Directions
*Test Kitchen Tip:
If milk is used instead of cherry juice, use red food coloring to tint the frosting pink.