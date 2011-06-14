Cherry-Almond Vanilla Cupcakes

Rating: 4.06 stars
185 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 109
  • 4 star values: 27
  • 3 star values: 17
  • 2 star values: 15
  • 1 star values: 17

These Cherry-Almond Vanilla Cupcakes are the perfect dessert for any birthday party or family get-together. Don't forget to spread the cherry cupcakes with butter frosting--and garnish with a cherry on top, of course!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Cherry-Almond Vanilla Cupcakes

Ingredients

Directions

  • Allow butter and egg whites to stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, line twenty-four 2-1/2-inch muffin cups with paper bake cups (or coat with cooking spray). In a medium bowl stir together flour, baking powder, salt, and baking soda. In a 2-cup glass measuring cup combine buttermilk and cherry juice; set aside.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add sugar, vanilla, and almond extract; beat until combined. Add egg whites, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Alternately add flour mixture and buttermilk mixture to beaten mixture, beating on low speed after each addition just until combined.

  • Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups, filling each about two-thirds full. Use the back of a spoon to smooth out batter in cups. Press a cherry half into batter in each cup.

  • Bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until tops spring back when lightly touched. Cool cupcakes in muffin cups on wire racks for 5 minutes. Remove cupcakes from muffin cups. Cool completely on wire racks.

  • Using a pastry bag fitted with a large star tip, pipe Cherry-Almond Butter Frosting over tops of cupcakes. If desired, top with cherries. Makes 24 (2-1/2-inch) cupcakes.

*Test Kitchen Tip:

To make 3/4 cup sour milk, place 2 teaspoons lemon juice or vinegar in a glass measuring cup. Add enough milk to make 3/4 cup liquid; stir. Let the mixture stand for 5 minutes before using.

Make-Ahead Directions:

Place unfrosted cupcakes in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 1 month. Thaw cupcakes, if frozen. Frost as directed.

Nutrition Facts (Cherry-Almond Vanilla Cupcakes)

Per Serving:
262 calories; 8 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 21 mg cholesterol; 151 mg sodium. 38 mg potassium; 47 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 37 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 243 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 20 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 30 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Cherry-Almond Butter Frosting

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Gradually add 1 cup of the powdered sugar, beating well. Beat in maraschino cherry juice and almond extract. Gradually beat in additional powdered sugar. If necessary, beat in additional juice or milk, 1 teaspoon at a time, until frosting reaches spreading consistency.

*Test Kitchen Tip:

If milk is used instead of cherry juice, use red food coloring to tint the frosting pink.

Reviews (3)

Anonymous
Rating: 1 stars
04/28/2018
ITS SO GOOD!!!!
Nancy Vance
Rating: Unrated
07/15/2013
Perfect, delicious & the recipe itself has all the info needed to make them!!
Cyn
Rating: Unrated
07/27/2013
It is great! Very easy to make...and my family loves it.
