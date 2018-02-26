Cumin-Scented Peas

Rating: Unrated

Spice up a plain bowl of peas with cumin seeds, crushed red pepper, and a sprinkle of cilantro. This quick side dish only takes 10 minutes, so there's still time to serve it with dinner tonight!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place frozen peas in a colander and rinse with cold water to thaw; drain and pat dry.

  • In a large saucepan heat oil over medium-high heat. Add cumin and crushed red pepper (if using); cook and stir 30 seconds or until fragrant. Stir in peas. Cook 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add cilantro; cook and stir 30 seconds more. If desired, season to taste with salt.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
73 calories; 2 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 82 mg sodium. 124 mg potassium; 10 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1583 IU vitamin a; 14 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 40 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 20 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

