Cumin-Roasted Carrots, Onions, and Lemons with Bean Spread

This Greek-inspired dish uses a garlicky puree of gigante beans as the base for a colorful pile of honey-sweetened roasted veggies. If you can't find gigante beans, use limas.

By Joe Yonan
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Aubrie Pick

15 mins
45 mins
4
  • Set a rack in upper position of oven and put a large rimmed baking sheet on rack. Preheat oven to 450°F.

  • Cut carrots in half lengthwise. Toss carrots and lemon slices with 1/4 cup olive oil, the onion, cumin, and 2 teaspoons kosher salt. Spread on baking sheet.

  • Roast until carrots are lightly browned and tender, lemon has started to char, and onion is bright red, 30 minutes, tossing halfway. Remove carrot mixture, turn off oven, and warm lavash on rack.

  • Drizzle carrot mixture with honey; toss while warm. To serve, spread lavash with Garlicky Bean Spread, top with vegetables, and garnish with whole beans (if using) and dill. Serves 4.

Garlicky Bean Spread (Skordalia)

In a food processor, pulse 1 1/4 cups unsalted roasted almonds. Add 1 1/2 cups cooked gigante beans (without cooking liquid) or one 15-oz. can lima beans (drained and rinsed), 10 garlic cloves, 1/3 cup olive oil, 2 Tbsp. lemon juice, 1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt, 1/2 cup plain yogurt, and 1 tsp. lemon zest. Puree; season to taste. Makes 2 3/4 cups.

589 calories; fat 39g; saturated fat 5g; carbohydrates 56g; mono fat 26g; poly fat 7g; insoluble fiber 12g; sugars 18g; protein 13g; vitamin a 14654.8IU; vitamin c 34.1mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.4mg; niacin equivalents 2.4mg; vitamin b6 0.4mg; folate 44.4mcg; vitamin b12 0.2mcg; sodium 922mg; potassium 830mg; calcium 215mg; iron 4.2mg.
