Cumin-Roasted Carrots, Onions, and Lemons with Bean Spread
This Greek-inspired dish uses a garlicky puree of gigante beans as the base for a colorful pile of honey-sweetened roasted veggies. If you can't find gigante beans, use limas.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Aubrie Pick
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Garlicky Bean Spread (Skordalia)
In a food processor, pulse 1 1/4 cups unsalted roasted almonds. Add 1 1/2 cups cooked gigante beans (without cooking liquid) or one 15-oz. can lima beans (drained and rinsed), 10 garlic cloves, 1/3 cup olive oil, 2 Tbsp. lemon juice, 1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt, 1/2 cup plain yogurt, and 1 tsp. lemon zest. Puree; season to taste. Makes 2 3/4 cups.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
589 calories; fat 39g; saturated fat 5g; carbohydrates 56g; mono fat 26g; poly fat 7g; insoluble fiber 12g; sugars 18g; protein 13g; vitamin a 14654.8IU; vitamin c 34.1mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.4mg; niacin equivalents 2.4mg; vitamin b6 0.4mg; folate 44.4mcg; vitamin b12 0.2mcg; sodium 922mg; potassium 830mg; calcium 215mg; iron 4.2mg.