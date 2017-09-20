Cumin-Red Pepper French Dips with Apples

Pressure Cooker

Coat a 6-qt. electric or stove-top pressure cooker with cooking spray. Place meat in cooker. Top with next six ingredients (through crushed red pepper); add broth. Lock lid in place. Set electric cooker on high pressure to cook 45 minutes. For stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high heat according to manufacturer's directions; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 45 minutes. Remove from heat. For electric and stove-top models, let stand to release pressure naturally, at least 15 minutes, or according to manufacturer's directions. If necessary, carefully open steam vent to release any remaining pressure. Open lid carefully. Continue as directed in Step 2.