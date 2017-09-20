Cumin-Red Pepper French Dips with Apples
Make French dip sandwiches easier than ever by preparing the meat in your slow cooker. After a day spent simmering, it'll be your tastiest, tenderest sandwich ever.
Ingredients
Directions
Coat a 4-qt. slow cooker with cooking spray. Place meat in cooker. Add next six ingredients (through crushed red pepper). Pour broth over mixture in cooker. Cover and cook on low 11 to 12 hours or high 5 1/2 to 6 hours.
Working in cooker, shred meat using two forks. Using a slotted spoon, divide meat mixture among rolls; add apple slices. Skim fat from cooking liquid and serve with sandwiches for dipping.
Pressure Cooker
Coat a 6-qt. electric or stove-top pressure cooker with cooking spray. Place meat in cooker. Top with next six ingredients (through crushed red pepper); add broth. Lock lid in place. Set electric cooker on high pressure to cook 45 minutes. For stove-top cooker, bring up to pressure over medium-high heat according to manufacturer's directions; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure. Cook 45 minutes. Remove from heat. For electric and stove-top models, let stand to release pressure naturally, at least 15 minutes, or according to manufacturer's directions. If necessary, carefully open steam vent to release any remaining pressure. Open lid carefully. Continue as directed in Step 2.
Tips
Store any remaining meat mixture and cooking liquid separately in refrigerator up to 3 days. To reheat, microwave meat mixture 2 to 3 minutes or until heated through, stirring once. Microwave cooking liquid 1 to 2 minutes or until heated through.