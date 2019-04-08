Cucumber Tea Sandwiches
The cucumber sandwich is a tea party staple because it's light yet fancy. In this version, radishes spice up cucumbers on a bed of creamy herbed cheese.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Spread bread slices with cheese. Top with cucumbers, radishes, and herbs. Sprinkle with freshly ground black pepper and sea salt. Makes 12 servings.Advertisement
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
112 calories; 6 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 14 mg cholesterol; 208 mg sodium. 36 mg potassium; 13 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 112 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 19 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 57 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;