Cucumber-Mint Smoothies
Yes, even these cucumber-melon-mint smoothies pack in nearly half a cup of cauliflower per serving!
Ingredients
Directions
In a small saucepan cook cauliflower, uncovered, in enough boiling water to cover 10 to 12 minutes or until very tender. Drain and rinse with cold water to cool quickly.
In a blender combine cauliflower and the next five ingredients (through honey). Cover and blend until very smooth, stopping and scraping sides of blender as needed. Add ice cubes. Cover and blend until smooth.
Pour into tall glasses. Serve immediately.
To Make Ahead
Prepare smoothies as directed. Transfer to an airtight freezer container. Cover and freeze up to 6 months. Thaw in the refrigerator. Stir before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
75 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 29 mg sodium. 369 mg potassium; 19 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 15 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 529 IU vitamin a; 33 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 48 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 42 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;