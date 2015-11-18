Cucumber-Mint Refresher

Rating: 4.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 3 Ratings

Honeydew adds great liquid volume to juices, and you can throw it in the juicer peel and all. Just be sure to wash it first.

By Recipe by Candace Kumai
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a high-powered juicer carefully add all ingredients. Juice into a clean pitcher. Whisk well and serve immediately.

    Advertisement

Blender Option

Peel, seed, and chop cucumber and honeydew. Place all ingredients in a high-powered blender. Blend until nearly smooth. Pour mixture through a fine mesh sieve into glasses to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
76 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 87 mg sodium. 480 mg potassium; 16 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 6886 IU vitamin a; 44 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 210 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 161 mg calcium; 6 mg iron;

Reviews

3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019