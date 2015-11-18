Cucumber-Mint Refresher
Honeydew adds great liquid volume to juices, and you can throw it in the juicer peel and all. Just be sure to wash it first.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a high-powered juicer carefully add all ingredients. Juice into a clean pitcher. Whisk well and serve immediately.Advertisement
Blender Option
Peel, seed, and chop cucumber and honeydew. Place all ingredients in a high-powered blender. Blend until nearly smooth. Pour mixture through a fine mesh sieve into glasses to serve.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
76 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 87 mg sodium. 480 mg potassium; 16 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 6886 IU vitamin a; 44 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 210 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 161 mg calcium; 6 mg iron;