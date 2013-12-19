LIVE

Cucumber-Mint Hydration Smoothies

This sweet take on the green smoothie trend makes it easy to enjoy vegetables. Just blend them into this frosty mix with melon, mint and honey!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
3 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan cook cauliflower, uncovered, in enough boiling water to cover for 10 to 12 minutes or until very tender. Drain and rinse with cold water to cool quickly.

  • In a blender combine cauliflower, melon, cucumber, mint, and honey. Cover and blend until very smooth, stopping and scraping sides of blender as needed. Add ice cubes. Cover and blend until smooth.

  • Pour into tall glasses and serve immediately.

Make-Ahead Tip:

Prepare smoothies as directed. Transfer to an airtight freezer container. Cover and freeze for up to 6 months. Thaw in the refrigerator. Stir well before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
108 calories; carbohydrates 27g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 24g; protein 2g; vitamin a 535IU; vitamin c 35.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.6mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 47.7mcg; sodium 24mg; potassium 328mg; calcium 41mg; iron 1.8mg.
