Cucumber-Grape Smash

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Cool cucumber, grape, lime, and mint combine in this extremely delicious, refreshing mocktail.

By Greg Luna
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary test

total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
3/4 cup
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small food processor or high-powered blender, process cucumber slices, grapes, lime juice, and mint leaves until nearly smooth. Pour into a tall glass and top with ginger beer; stir. If desired, garnish with cucumber, mint, and/or grapes.

    Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 10/06/2021