Cucumber-Grape Smash
Cool cucumber, grape, lime, and mint combine in this extremely delicious, refreshing mocktail.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
My tries at this recipe had more herb floating than seen here and sometimes required chewing while drinking, but I LOVED it! Perhaps I need to blend more fully next time, but no matter, the flavors were great together and I made it multiple times over one weekend.Read More