Cucumber-Ginger Cocktail

Halve cucumber lengthwise; cut one half lengthwise into two spears and set aside. Slice remaining half; muddle in a cocktail shaker along with four ginger slices and the sugar. Stir in gin and Pimm's (if desired). Strain into two ice-filled highball glasses; top with club soda. Garnish with remaining ginger slices, the cucumber spears, and lemon slices. Makes 2 servings.