Cucumber-Ginger Cocktail
Thin slices of cucumber make this fizzy gin- and ginger-spiked cooler even more refreshing. It makes one refreshing mocktail (unless you add the optional Pimm's No. 1 to make it a cocktail).
Ingredients
Directions
Halve cucumber lengthwise; cut one half lengthwise into two spears and set aside. Slice remaining half; muddle in a cocktail shaker along with four ginger slices and the sugar. Stir in gin and Pimm's (if desired). Strain into two ice-filled highball glasses; top with club soda. Garnish with remaining ginger slices, the cucumber spears, and lemon slices. Makes 2 servings.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
87 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 21 mg sodium. 110 mg potassium; 6 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 0 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 64 IU vitamin a; 7 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 6 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 17 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;