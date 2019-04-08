Cucumber-Corn Salad
Yellow and green cucumbers tossed with sweet corn and herbs will have you toting this fresh salad to backyard barbecues all summer.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large bowl whisk together lemon juice, olive oil, and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and black pepper. Stir in herbs, cucumbers, and corn. Cover; chill at least 1 hour. Season with salt and pepper. Makes 10 servings.Advertisement
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
81 calories; 6 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 119 mg sodium. 158 mg potassium; 8 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 323 IU vitamin a; 7 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 18 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 17 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;