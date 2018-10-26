Cucumber Caprese Flatbreads
Perfect for a weeknight dinner, this healthy take on pizza comes together with 9 ingredients and in only about 30 minutes.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 425°F. Place two flatbreads on a large baking sheet. Bake 5 to 7 minutes or until lightly browned and edges are crisp. Transfer to a wire rack; cool. Repeat with remaining flatbreads.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl combine the next five ingredients (through basil). Drizzle with vinaigrette; toss gently to coat.
Spread hummus on cooled flatbreads. Spoon tomato mixture over hummus. Sprinkle with feta cheese and fresh pepper. Cut flatbreads into wedges.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
235 calories; 12 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 2 mg cholesterol; 676 mg sodium. 203 mg potassium; 27 g carbohydrates; 12 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 14 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1139 IU vitamin a; 10 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 23 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 97 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;