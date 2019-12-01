Cubanos
Take advantage of leftover Cuban pork roast to fill a delicious take on a Cubano sandwich. Obviously, you'll need to add mustard and pickles to the already flavorful roast for classic Cuban sandwich flavors.
Ingredients
Directions
On Cuban bread or hoagie buns layer mustard, dill pickles, sliced Swiss cheese, deli ham, and shredded pork. Toast sandwiches in a panini press (or in a skillet and press them with cans of food on a second skillet) until cheese melts.Advertisement
Cuban Pulled Pork
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 325°F. Place roast, fat side up, in a 5- to 6-quart Dutch oven. In a small bowl stir together parsley, garlic, oregano, onion powder, cumin, pepper, and salt. Rub all over pork.Advertisement
Roast, covered, 3 1/2 hours. Add orange, lime, and onion wedges. Roast, uncovered, 1 hour more or until tender and an instant-read thermometer inserted in meat registers at least 190°F.
Transfer meat to a cutting board, reserving citrus, onion, and cooking liquid. Shred meat. In a large bowl toss meat with enough cooking liquid to moisten. Once cool, squeeze citrus over meat to release juices; stir into meat. Store meat mixture in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 4 days or freezer up to 3 months. Makes about 7 cups.
Slow Cooker Variation:
Prepare as directed, except place meat in a 6- to 7-qt. slow cooker. Cover; cook on low 8 to 10 hours, adding citrus and onion the last hour of cooking.