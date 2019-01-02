Cuban-Style Stuffed Poblanos

Poblanos make this stuffed-pepper recipe a little firey while a sprinkling of raisins make it a little sweet. That combo plus beef, rice, and tomatoes make a mouthwatering healthy dinner. We understand if you go back for seconds. And really, at 225 calories per half, you could eat two while sticking to a healthy diet.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Halve peppers lengthwise, leaving stems intact, if desired. Remove seeds and membranes. Arrange pepper halves cut sides up in a 3-qt. rectangular baking dish.

  • In a large skillet cook beef, onion, and garlic over medium until beef is no longer pink. Drain off any fat. Stir in tomatoes, rice, raisins, olives, and allspice. Spoon beef mixture into pepper halves.

  • Pour boiling water into baking dish around peppers; cover with foil. Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until peppers are tender. Sprinkle with almonds.

*Tip

Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.

Tip

Select larger poblano chiles that are smooth and full all around.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
225 calories; 7 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 36 mg cholesterol; 355 mg sodium. 463 mg potassium; 26 g carbohydrates; 20 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 15 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 461 IU vitamin a; 155 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 20 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 51 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

