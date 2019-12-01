Cuban Pork Roast

This roast tastes amazing served straight from the pot with a squeeze of orange or lime juice. If you're not serving a crowd, you're sure to have leftovers, try using them in a Cuban sandwich, rice bowl, or a pork and black bean quesadilla.

By Colleen Weeden
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Place roast, fat side up, in a 5- to 6-quart Dutch oven. In a small bowl stir together parsley, garlic, oregano, onion powder, cumin, pepper, and salt. Rub all over pork.

  • Roast, covered, 3 1/2 hours. Add orange, lime, and onion wedges. Roast, uncovered, 1 hour more or until tender and an instant-read thermometer inserted in meat registers at least 190°F.

  • Transfer meat to a cutting board, reserving citrus, onion, and cooking liquid. Shred meat. In a large bowl toss meat with enough cooking liquid to moisten. Once cool, squeeze citrus over meat to release juices; stir into meat. Store meat mixture in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 4 days or freezer up to 3 months. Makes about 7 cups.

Slow Cooker Variation:

Prepare as directed, except place meat in a 6- to 7-qt. slow cooker. Cover; cook on low 8 to 10 hours, adding citrus and onion the last hour of cooking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
145 calories; 6 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 61 mg cholesterol; 347 mg sodium. 336 mg potassium; 3 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 20 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 137 IU vitamin a; 6 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 5 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 37 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

