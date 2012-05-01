Cuban Burgers

Rating: 4.83 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 6 Ratings

Ham and cheese top seasoned beef burgers in this unique sandwich.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Blaine Moats

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
5 mins
grill:
14 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Cuban Burgers

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl combine beef, garlic powder, cumin, salt, and pepper; mix well. Shape into four 3/4-inch-thick patties.

  • For a charcoal grill, grill patties on the rack of an uncovered grill directly over medium coals for 14 to 18 minutes or until done (160°F), turning once halfway through grilling. Add a slice of ham and cheese to each burger the last 1 minute of grilling. (For a gas grill, preheat grill. Reduce heat to medium. Place patties on grill rack over heat. Cover; grill as directed.)

  • Serve burgers on bread slices with pickles, onion, and, if desired, tomato. Drizzle with some of the Mojo Sauce sauce; pass remaining sauce.

Nutrition Facts (Cuban Burgers)

Per Serving:
558 calories; total fat 31g; saturated fat 12g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 14g; cholesterol 108mg; sodium 1716mg; potassium 606mg; carbohydrates 32g; fiber 3g; sugar 6g; protein 36g; vitamin a 534IU; vitamin c 26mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 7mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 73mcg; vitamin b12 2mcg; calcium 222mg; iron 4mg.

Mojo Sauce

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium skillet cook minced garlic in olive oil over medium heat until just starting to brown. Remove from heat. Carefully add orange juice, lemon juice, ground cumin, salt, and black pepper. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, about 5 minutes or until slightly reduced. Remove from heat; cool. Whisk before serving.

Reviews

