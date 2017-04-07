Cuban Black Bean Chili Dogs
To give your hot dogs extra kick, simmer them in jalapeno pepper brine rather than water or broth.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a large skillet bring hot dogs and brine to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes or until liquid is almost gone, turning hot dogs occasionally.Advertisement
-
Meanwhile, in a large saucepan heat oil. Add onion, sweet pepper, and garlic; cook until tender. Add beans, cumin, and 1/4 tsp. salt. Cook and stir to heat through. Remove from heat; add vinegar. Using a potato masher, slightly mash beans. Top hot dogs in buns with bean mixture, radishes and cilantro.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
390 calories; 18 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 25 mg cholesterol; 1293 mg sodium. 274 mg potassium; 44 g carbohydrates; 7 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 16 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 431 IU vitamin a; 19 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 63 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 138 mg calcium; 5 mg iron;