Crushed Potatoes with Lemony Brown Butter

Give mashed potatoes a break (or make a second potato dish to go along with your classic mashed potatoes, as author Alison Roman recommends) with these crispy smashed potatoes.

By Alison Roman
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Blaine Moats

total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Max Servings:
8
  • In a 4- to 5-qt. saucepan cook potatoes in enough salted boiling water to cover 12 to 15 minutes or until tender (easily pierced with a fork). Drain. Once cool enough to handle, lightly crush each potato to expose insides and break up slightly.

  • Meanwhile, thinly slice one lemon, removing seeds. Cut remaining lemon in half. Reserve one half for zesting and juicing; cut remaining half into wedges.

  • In a large skillet heat butter over medium. Cook, swirling occasionally, until butter has started to brown, 5 to 7 minutes. Add olive oil and lemon slices. Season with salt and black pepper. Cook 3 to 4 minutes or until lemon edges start to sizzle and brown. Remove and reserve lemon slices.

  • Add crushed potatoes to skillet. Season with salt and pepper. Cook 6 minutes or until potatoes have started to brown slightly around edges, turning once. Remove from heat. Zest and juice reserved lemon half over potatoes.

  • Transfer to a serving platter with lemon slices. Scatter with chives, flaky sea salt, and additional pepper. Serve with lemon wedges and, if desired, sour cream. Serves 6 to 8.

Per Serving:
229 calories; total fat 16g; saturated fat 8g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 7g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 386mg; potassium 70mg; carbohydrates 22g; fiber 3g; sugar 2g; protein 2g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 541IU; vitamin c 30mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 5mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 30mg; iron 0mg.
