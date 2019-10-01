Crushed Potatoes with Lemony Brown Butter
Give mashed potatoes a break (or make a second potato dish to go along with your classic mashed potatoes, as author Alison Roman recommends) with these crispy smashed potatoes.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Blaine Moats
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
229 calories; total fat 16g; saturated fat 8g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 7g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 386mg; potassium 70mg; carbohydrates 22g; fiber 3g; sugar 2g; protein 2g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 541IU; vitamin c 30mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 5mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 30mg; iron 0mg.