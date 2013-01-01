Crunchy Oat Squares

I made this as a healthy snack and was quite pleased with the results. They are like mini Natire Valley crunchy granola bars. I did make some changes (substitutes half peanut butter as I ran out of almond butter and used a mix of wheat germ and ground flax seeds as I didn¿t have oat bran) but otherwise I followed the recipe exactly. It turned out as expected - delicious. I used a pizza cutter to score the squares before baking and again after removing from the oven. Once cool, they broke apart easily. If you want a chewier consistency, remove from the oven immediately after baking.

Rating: Unrated

What is the accurate serving size? The directions say to "Cut mixture into -inch squares." so, a 9x9-in pan would mean 81 squares. Divide by 6 servings and that is 13.5 squares per serving. How do you get 24 squares a serving? How was the serving size determined?Being diabetic I would like to make this work for me accurately. I like oats. I would also like to bring down the sugar grams a bit. Anyone with recommended substitutes for some of the brown sugar and still keep the same texture and consistency? My brother has bees so could I eliminate the brown sugar and maybe add a bit more honey. Thanks to all.