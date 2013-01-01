Crunchy Oat Squares

Rating: 3.83 stars
12 Ratings
Break up with boxed cereal and bake up a batch of healthy cereal right at home. Oats, oat bran and almond butter make these homemade granola squares nutrition all-stars.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jason Donnelly

prep:
20 mins
bake:
30 mins at 325°
stand:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
24 squares (1/2 cup) each
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Place oats in a food processor. Cover and process until finely ground. Add oat bran, flour, brown sugar, almond butter, the water, honey, baking soda, and salt. Cover and process until combined.

  • Coat a 9x9x2-inch baking pan with cooking spray. Press oat mixture firmly into the prepared baking pan. Cut mixture into ¾-inch squares. Bake about 30 minutes or until golden.

  • Turn off oven; let oat squares dry in oven with door closed for 20 to 30 minutes. Remove squares from pan; break apart. Cool completely. Store in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Tip:

To make a hearty breakfast cereal, serve the oat squares with low-fat milk.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
218 calories; total fat 7g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 79mg; potassium 210mg; carbohydrates 36g; fiber 4g; sugar 12g; protein 6g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 0IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 20mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 50mg; iron 2mg.
Reviews

Anonymous
Rating: 4 stars
07/24/2018
I made this as a healthy snack and was quite pleased with the results. They are like mini Natire Valley crunchy granola bars. I did make some changes (substitutes half peanut butter as I ran out of almond butter and used a mix of wheat germ and ground flax seeds as I didn¿t have oat bran) but otherwise I followed the recipe exactly. It turned out as expected - delicious. I used a pizza cutter to score the squares before baking and again after removing from the oven. Once cool, they broke apart easily. If you want a chewier consistency, remove from the oven immediately after baking.
Penny Lacey
Rating: Unrated
12/01/2016
What is the accurate serving size?  The directions say to "Cut mixture into -inch squares."  so, a 9x9-in pan would mean 81 squares.  Divide by 6 servings and that is 13.5 squares per serving.  How do you get 24 squares a serving? How was the serving size determined?Being diabetic I would like to make this work for me accurately. I like oats.   I would also like to bring down the sugar grams a bit.  Anyone with recommended substitutes for some of the brown sugar and still keep the same texture and  consistency? My brother has bees so could I eliminate the brown sugar and maybe add a bit more honey. Thanks to all.
