Crunchy Granola

There are plenty of variations to this healthy breakfast recipe to accommodate all taste buds.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Blaine Moats

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
bake:
20 mins
cool:
15 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
13
Yield:
6 1/2 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300°F. Line a 13x9x2-inch baking pan with foil, extending the foil over the edges of the pan. Coat foil with nonstick cooking spray. Add oats, Nuts, and Seeds; spread evenly. Bake for 20 minutes, stirring twice.

  • Meanwhile, in a small saucepan combine butter, brown sugar, and Liquid Sweetener. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until butter is melted and mixture is combined. Remove from heat. Stir in Flavoring and salt.

  • Remove pan from the oven; place on a wire rack. Increase oven temperature to 350° F. Add wheat germ and oat bran to the oat mixture. Pour warm brown sugar mixture over oat mixture. Using a fork or spatula, stir the oat mixture until it is thoroughly coated with brown sugar mixture. Bake for 5 minutes more. Remove pan from oven; place on wire rack.

  • With a spatula, firmly press down the granola in the pan, making an even layer. Bake for 10 minutes more or until golden brown. Remove pan from oven and place on wire rack. Let cool for 15 minutes. Use the edges of the foil to lift the granola from pan. Crumble granola, leaving some of the granola in larger chunks. Cool completely. Stir in Dried Fruit.

  • Store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks. For breakfast, if desired, serve granola with milk or yogurt.

Nuts (pick one or more)

almonds, hazelnuts, pecans, walnuts, pistachio nuts

Seeds (pick one)

raw sunflower kernels, flaxseeds, chia seeds, sesame seeds, pepitas (pumpkin seeds) use 1/4 cup

Liquid Sweetener

agave nectar, 2 tablespoons honey and 2 tablespoons light corn syrup, maple syrup, 2 tablespoons maple syrup and 2 tablespoons mild-flavor molasses

Flavoring (pick one or two)

1 teaspoon vanilla, 1/2 teaspoon almond extract, 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon finely shredded orange peel, 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

Dried Fruit (pick one)

cranberries or cherries (snipped), apricots (snipped), raisins, blueberries, apples or pears (snipped)

Favorite Varation 1

walnuts, chia seeds, maple syrup and mild molasses, ginger, and dried apples

Favorite Variation 2

pistachios, sesame seeds, agave nectar, orange peel, and dried blueberries

Favorite Variation 3

almonds, flaxseeds, maple syrup, vanilla, and dried cherries

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
216 calories; fat 10g; cholesterol 9mg; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 29g; mono fat 2g; poly fat 4g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 14g; protein 5g; vitamin a 115IU; vitamin c 0.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.5mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 23.9mcg; sodium 131mg; potassium 146mg; calcium 18mg; iron 1.7mg.
