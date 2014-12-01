Crunchy Granola
There are plenty of variations to this healthy breakfast recipe to accommodate all taste buds.
Nuts (pick one or more)
almonds, hazelnuts, pecans, walnuts, pistachio nuts
Seeds (pick one)
raw sunflower kernels, flaxseeds, chia seeds, sesame seeds, pepitas (pumpkin seeds) use 1/4 cup
Liquid Sweetener
agave nectar, 2 tablespoons honey and 2 tablespoons light corn syrup, maple syrup, 2 tablespoons maple syrup and 2 tablespoons mild-flavor molasses
Flavoring (pick one or two)
1 teaspoon vanilla, 1/2 teaspoon almond extract, 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon finely shredded orange peel, 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
Dried Fruit (pick one)
cranberries or cherries (snipped), apricots (snipped), raisins, blueberries, apples or pears (snipped)
Favorite Varation 1
walnuts, chia seeds, maple syrup and mild molasses, ginger, and dried apples
Favorite Variation 2
pistachios, sesame seeds, agave nectar, orange peel, and dried blueberries
Favorite Variation 3
almonds, flaxseeds, maple syrup, vanilla, and dried cherries