Crunchy Grain Cakes with Strawberry Salad

Rating: Unrated
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

prep:
35 mins
cook:
13 mins
Servings:
4
Max Servings:
6
Yield:
9 to 10 cakes
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • For Grain Cakes, preheat oven to 200°F. Grease a large baking sheet; set aside. In a large saucepan cook rice according to package directions for the minimum time suggested, omitting any fat or seasoning packets; drain well.

  • Meanwhile, in a large bowl whisk together yogurt, egg, bread crumbs, paprika, salt, and pepper. Add rice to yogurt mixture; stir to combine.

  • In a large nonstick skillet cook and stir cumin seed in 1 Tbsp. hot oil for 2 minutes. Add red onion; cook 3 to 5 minutes more or until onion is tender. Stir cumin seed and onions into rice mixture; cool slightly. Form mixture into 3-inch patties. Heat remaining oil in the skillet over medium heat. Cook patties, half at a time, about 2 minutes each side or until crisp. Place in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Transfer to oven to keep warm.

  • Serve grain cakes with Strawberry Salad.

*

If your rice blend includes several different whole grains, shape patties on a parchment lined baking sheet. Cover and chill at least 1 hour. Fry 1/3 at a time over medium heat for about 3 minutes per side. Keep warm in oven.

Nutrition Facts (Crunchy Grain Cakes with Strawberry Salad)

Per Serving:
468 calories; total fat 24g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 10g; monounsaturated fat 9g; cholesterol 47mg; sodium 766mg; potassium 605mg; carbohydrates 56g; fiber 7g; sugar 14g; protein 12g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 6609IU; vitamin c 134mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 131mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 208mg; iron 2mg.

Strawberry Salad

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl combine the bok choy, strawberries, and red onion; toss to combine.

  • For dressing, in a small screw-top jar combine walnut oil, lemon juice, honey, mustard, garlic, salt, and pepper. Cover and shake well to combine. Pour dressing over salad; toss to combine. Serve with Grain Cakes.

