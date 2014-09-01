Crunchy Egg Salad Sandwiches

*Tip:

To hard-cook eggs, place eggs in a single layer in a medium saucepan (do not stack eggs). Add enough cold water to cover the eggs by 1 inch. Bring to a rapid boil over high heat. Remove from heat, cover, and let stand for 15 minutes; drain. Run cold water over the eggs until cool enough to handle. To peel eggs, gently tap each egg on the countertop. Roll the egg between the palms of your hands. Peel off eggshell, starting at the large end.