Crunchy Egg Salad Sandwiches
Ingredients
Directions
In a medium bowl combine hard-cooked eggs, cucumber, sweet pepper, mayonnaise, sour cream, dill, mustard, salt, and black pepper.
Line bottoms of sandwich rolls with spinach. Spoon egg mixture onto spinach. Replace tops of sandwich rolls.
*Tip:
To hard-cook eggs, place eggs in a single layer in a medium saucepan (do not stack eggs). Add enough cold water to cover the eggs by 1 inch. Bring to a rapid boil over high heat. Remove from heat, cover, and let stand for 15 minutes; drain. Run cold water over the eggs until cool enough to handle. To peel eggs, gently tap each egg on the countertop. Roll the egg between the palms of your hands. Peel off eggshell, starting at the large end.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
198 calories; 7 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 189 mg cholesterol; 537 mg sodium. 163 mg potassium; 25 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 11 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1302 IU vitamin a; 14 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 67 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 85 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;