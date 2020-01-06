Crunchy Air-Fryer Corn Dog Bites
Adults and kids alike will love this crunchy, delicious party food. The corn dogs are coated in cornflakes before going into the air fryer for a healthier snack minus the oil.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Slice each hot dog in half lengthwise. Cut each half into 3 equal pieces. Insert a craft stick or bamboo skewer into 1 end of each piece of hot dog.Advertisement
-
Place flour in a shallow dish. Place lightly beaten eggs in a second shallow dish. Place crushed cornflakes in a third shallow dish. Dredge hot dogs in flour, shaking off excess. Dip in egg, allowing any excess to drip off. Dredge in cornflake crumbs, pressing to adhere.
-
Lightly coat air fryer basket with cooking spray. Place 6 corn dog bites in basket; lightly spray tops with cooking spray. Cook at 375°F until coating is golden brown and crunchy, 10 minutes, turning the corn dog bites over halfway through cooking. Repeat with remaining corn dog bites.
-
To serve, place 3 corn dog bites on each plate with 2 teaspoons mustard, and serve immediately.
Tips
Look for high-quality uncured hot dogs at upscale grocery stores such as Whole Foods, Fresh Market, or Sprouts. Mustard is best friends with corn dogs, so pick out your favorite to serve with these fun and festive snacks.