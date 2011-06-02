Crumb-Topped Fruit Pie

When it comes to crumble topping for fruit pie, this recipe is your best bet. Learn how to make five different kinds of fruit pies, all sprinkled with a sweet crumb topping.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Prepare and roll out Pastry for Single-Crust Pie. Line a 9-inch pie plate with the pastry circle and trim. Crimp edge as desired. Set aside.

  • In a medium bowl stir together oats, flour, brown sugar, salt, and cinnamon. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl prepare desired Fruit-Pie Filling, first combining the sugar and flour in the amounts specified for desired fruit. Add the desired fruit. Gently toss fruit until coated. (If using frozen fruit, let mixture stand for 30 to 45 minutes or until fruit is partially thawed but still icy.)

  • Transfer fruit mixture to the pastry-lined pie plate. Sprinkle oat mixture over filling.

  • To prevent overbrowning, cover edge of pie with foil. Bake for 30 minutes (50 minutes for frozen fruit). Remove foil. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes more or until fruit is tender and topping is golden (if necessary, loosely cover top of pie with foil the last 10 to 15 minutes to prevent overbrowning). Cool on a wire rack.

Raspberry Pie Filling:

Use 6 cups fresh or frozen raspberries; 3/4 to 1 cup sugar; and 1/4 cup all-purpose flour or 2 tablespoons quick-cooking tapioca or cornstarch.

Apple Pie Filling:

Use 6 cups peeled, cored thinly sliced apples; 1/2 to 3/4 cup sugar; and 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour.

Rhubarb Pie Filling:

Use 6 cups fresh or frozen rhubarb, cut into 1-inch pieces; 1-1/4 to 1-1/2 cups sugar; and 1/2 cup all-purpose flour or 1/4 cup quick-cooking tapioca or cornstarch.

Peach Pie Filling:

Use 6 cups peeled, pitted thinly sliced peaches; 1/2 to 1 cup sugar; and 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour or 4-1/2 teaspoons quick-cooking tapioca or cornstarch.

Blueberry Pie Filling:

Use 6 cups fresh or frozen blueberries; 1 to 1-1/4 cups sugar; and 1/4 cup all-purpose flour or 2 tablespoons quick-cooking tapioca or cornstarch.

Nutrition Facts (Crumb-Topped Fruit Pie)

Per Serving:
494 calories; 22 g total fat; 11 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 38 mg cholesterol; 339 mg sodium. 193 mg potassium; 69 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 14 g sugar; 6 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 583 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 73 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 40 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Pastry for a Single-Crust Pie

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl stir together flour and salt. Using pastry blender, cut in shortening and butter until pieces are pea size.

  • Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of the water over part of the flour mixture; toss with a fork. Push moistened pastry to side of bowl. Repeat moistening flour mixture, using 1 tablespoon of the water at a time, until flour mixture is moistened. Gather flour mixture into a ball, kneading gently until it holds together.

  • On a lightly floured surface use your hands to slightly flatten pastry. Roll pastry from center to edges into a circle about 12 inches in diameter.

  • Wrap pastry circle around the rolling pin. Unroll into a 9-inch pie plate. Ease pastry into pie plate without stretching it.

  • Trim pastry to 1/2 inch beyond edge of pie plate. Fold under extra pastry even with the plate's edge. Crimp edge as desired. Do not prick pastry. Fill and bake as directed in recipes.

Nutrition Facts (Pastry for a Single-Crust Pie)

Per Serving:
191 calories; 12 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 15 mg cholesterol; 187 mg sodium. 27 mg potassium; 18 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 2 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 194 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 44 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 10 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

