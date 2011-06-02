Crumb-Topped Fruit Pie
When it comes to crumble topping for fruit pie, this recipe is your best bet. Learn how to make five different kinds of fruit pies, all sprinkled with a sweet crumb topping.
Ingredients
Directions
Raspberry Pie Filling:
Use 6 cups fresh or frozen raspberries; 3/4 to 1 cup sugar; and 1/4 cup all-purpose flour or 2 tablespoons quick-cooking tapioca or cornstarch.
Apple Pie Filling:
Use 6 cups peeled, cored thinly sliced apples; 1/2 to 3/4 cup sugar; and 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour.
Rhubarb Pie Filling:
Use 6 cups fresh or frozen rhubarb, cut into 1-inch pieces; 1-1/4 to 1-1/2 cups sugar; and 1/2 cup all-purpose flour or 1/4 cup quick-cooking tapioca or cornstarch.
Peach Pie Filling:
Use 6 cups peeled, pitted thinly sliced peaches; 1/2 to 1 cup sugar; and 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour or 4-1/2 teaspoons quick-cooking tapioca or cornstarch.
Blueberry Pie Filling:
Use 6 cups fresh or frozen blueberries; 1 to 1-1/4 cups sugar; and 1/4 cup all-purpose flour or 2 tablespoons quick-cooking tapioca or cornstarch.