Crock-Roasted Root Vegetables

Rating: 4 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0
Slow cooking root vegetables ensures that they turn out tender and flavorful. Season them with olive oil, garlic, and parsley.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
slow-cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
12
Directions

  • In a very large bowl combine squash, potatoes, beets, turnips, carrots, onion, and garlic. Drizzle with olive oil and toss to coat. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place squash mixture in a 3-1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker.

  • Cover and cook on high-heat setting for 3 to 4 hours or until vegetables are tender when pierced with a fork. Sprinkle with parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
73 calories; fat 2g; carbohydrates 12g; mono fat 2g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 4g; protein 1g; vitamin a 4810.4IU; vitamin c 16.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.8mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 40.3mcg; sodium 135mg; potassium 344mg; calcium 40.4mg; iron 0.7mg.
