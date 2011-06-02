Crock-Roasted Root Vegetables
Slow cooking root vegetables ensures that they turn out tender and flavorful. Season them with olive oil, garlic, and parsley.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Jason Donnelly
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
73 calories; fat 2g; carbohydrates 12g; mono fat 2g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 4g; protein 1g; vitamin a 4810.4IU; vitamin c 16.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.8mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 40.3mcg; sodium 135mg; potassium 344mg; calcium 40.4mg; iron 0.7mg.