Crispy Seasoned Fish and Chips with Green Olive Tartar Sauce

We set out to create a better-for-you crunchy fillet that rivals the deep-fried version without all the fat. Our keys to success are proper air circulation and coating with an already-crisp breading.

By Lisa Holderness Brown
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Carson Downing

25 mins
55 mins
6
  • Place a baking pan on the top rack of the oven; place another rack in the bottom third. Preheat oven to 500°F.

  • Cut unpeeled potatoes lengthwise into 1/2-inch sticks and let stand in a large bowl of ice water 5 minutes; drain thoroughly and pat dry completely. Toss with 1/4 cup vegetable oil, 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt, and the smoked paprika. Place on the preheated baking pan and spread out into thin layer. Bake 15 minutes. Stir potatoes; leave in oven.

  • Meanwhile, coat a wire rack with nonstick cooking spray and place on a baking pan. In an extra-large skillet heat an additional 2 tablespoons vegetable oil over medium. Add panko, thyme, and celery seeds. Cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes or until golden. Remove to a shallow dish and stir in cayenne; cool.

  • In another shallow dish whisk together eggs and mustard. Put flour in another shallow dish.

  • Season fish with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt. Dip fish in flour to coat, then egg mixture, then panko mixture. Place on rack in pan.

  • Reduce oven to 425°F. Place fish in oven on the lower rack. (Leave potatoes on the upper rack.) Bake 15 minutes or until fish is golden and flakes easily when tested with a fork (145°F to 155°F) and potatoes are browned and crispy on the edges. Serve with Green Olive Tartar Sauce and, if desired, malt vinegar. Serves 6.

Nutrition Facts (Crispy Seasoned Fish and Chips with Green Olive Tartar Sauce)

484 calories; total fat 18g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 10g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 118mg; sodium 393mg; potassium 1024mg; carbohydrates 49g; fiber 3g; sugar 2g; protein 31g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 161IU; vitamin c 11mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 7mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 84mcg; vitamin b12 2mcg; calcium 52mg; iron 3mg.

Olive Tartar Sauce

  • In a small bowl stir together all the ingredients. Chill, covered, 30 minutes or up to 1 week. Makes 1 cup.

Nutrition Facts (Olive Tartar Sauce)

95 calories; total fat 9g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 5g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 8mg; sodium 211mg; potassium 5mg; carbohydrates 1g; fiber 0g; sugar 0g; protein 0g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 4IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 1mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 2mg; iron 0mg.
