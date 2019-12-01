Crispy Salmon with Veggies and Pesto
If you put that salmon in the freezer and forgot to thaw it, don't fret. This sheetpan salmon dinner requires no thawing, you can cook straight from frozen. Though, if you've got fresh or thawed salmon, we have directions for that, too.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a 15x10-inch baking pan with foil. Place frozen salmon in pan. Arrange tomatoes, beans, and peas around salmon. Drizzle all with oil. Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper.Advertisement
-
Bake 20 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with fork, stirring vegetables once. Remove from oven.
-
Preheat broiler. Arrange rack 4 to 5 inches from heat. Sprinkle fish with crushed croutons. Broil 1 to 2 minutes or until browned. In a small bowl stir together pesto and vinegar. Drizzle over fish and vegetables. Serves 4.
*
If using thawed or fresh salmon, prepare as directed in Step 1. Bake 15 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Continue as directed in Step 3.