Crispy Dill Pickle Chicken Sandwiches

Pickle lovers won't be able to get enough of this fried chicken sandwich. The chicken gets marinated in a pickle juice mixture to soak up that flavor (and moisture) and when topped with more pickles, it can't be beat.

By Lisa Holderness Brown
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Carson Downing

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Using the flat side of a meat mallet, lightly flatten chicken pieces between two pieces of plastic wrap to an even thickness. In a medium bowl combine chicken, pickle brine, and 1/8 tsp. each kosher salt and ground black pepper. Cover and chill 1 to 4 hours.

  • In a shallow dish stir together the flour, baking powder, celery salt, paprika, and 1/8 tsp. each kosher salt and black pepper.

  • Remove chicken from brine mixture, allowing excess to drip off. Coat chicken well with flour mixture. Dip again in brine mixture, then again in flour mixture. Let breaded chicken stand about 20 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 300°F. Place a wire rack in a sheet pan and place pan in oven. Meanwhile, in a large pot or Dutch oven heat the oil to 375°F.

  • Add two pieces of chicken to hot oil; fry 5 minutes or until golden brown and chicken reaches 165°F, turning once. Using a slotted spoon, transfer chicken to pan in oven to keep warm. (Fried chicken will hold in the warm oven up to 15 minutes before serving.) Repeat with remaining chicken.

  • Serve chicken in buns with desired toppings and Copycat Chick-Fil-A Sauce. Makes 4 sandwiches.

Copycat Chick-Fil-A Sauce:

In a small bowl stir together 1/4 cup each mayonnaise, yellow mustard, and barbecue sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
695 calories; fat 30g; cholesterol 89mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 69g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 16g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 11g; protein 36g; vitamin a 371.3IU; vitamin c 0.5mg; thiamin 0.6mg; riboflavin 0.6mg; niacin equivalents 15mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 110mcg; vitamin b12 0.3mcg; sodium 1725mg; potassium 487mg; calcium 635mg; iron 4.9mg.
