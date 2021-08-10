Crispy Dill Pickle Chicken Sandwiches
Pickle lovers won't be able to get enough of this fried chicken sandwich. The chicken gets marinated in a pickle juice mixture to soak up that flavor (and moisture) and when topped with more pickles, it can't be beat.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Carson Downing
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Copycat Chick-Fil-A Sauce:
In a small bowl stir together 1/4 cup each mayonnaise, yellow mustard, and barbecue sauce.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
695 calories; fat 30g; cholesterol 89mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 69g; mono fat 6g; poly fat 16g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 11g; protein 36g; vitamin a 371.3IU; vitamin c 0.5mg; thiamin 0.6mg; riboflavin 0.6mg; niacin equivalents 15mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 110mcg; vitamin b12 0.3mcg; sodium 1725mg; potassium 487mg; calcium 635mg; iron 4.9mg.