Crispy Avocado Wedges
Sure, fried potato wedges are a good appetizer or side dish. But you know what’s even better? Panko-battered avocado wedges that offer the perfect mix of creamy filling to crispy coating.
Ingredients
Directions
In a shallow dish combine flour and salt. In another shallow dish beat together eggs and water. Place panko in another shallow dish. Coat each avocado wedge in flour, then egg mixture, then panko. Place on a baking sheet lined with foil and lightly coated with nonstick cooking spray. Lightly coat tops of wedges with cooking spray. Bake at 450ºF 15 minutes or until golden.
For blue cheese dressing: In a small bowl whisk together mayonnaise, blue cheese, 2 Tbsp. buttermilk, and cider vinegar. Serve wedges with dressing, buffalo sauce, and carrot and celery sticks.