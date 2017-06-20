Crispy Avocado Wedges

Sure, fried potato wedges are a good appetizer or side dish. But you know what’s even better? Panko-battered avocado wedges that offer the perfect mix of creamy filling to crispy coating.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a shallow dish combine flour and salt. In another shallow dish beat together eggs and water. Place panko in another shallow dish. Coat each avocado wedge in flour, then egg mixture, then panko. Place on a baking sheet lined with foil and lightly coated with nonstick cooking spray. Lightly coat tops of wedges with cooking spray. Bake at 450ºF 15 minutes or until golden.

  • For blue cheese dressing: In a small bowl whisk together mayonnaise, blue cheese, 2 Tbsp. buttermilk, and cider vinegar. Serve wedges with dressing, buffalo sauce, and carrot and celery sticks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
334 calories; 27 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 10 g polyunsaturated fat; 10 g monounsaturated fat; 43 mg cholesterol; 942 mg sodium. 536 mg potassium; 19 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 6 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 5405 IU vitamin a; 9 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 87 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 72 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

