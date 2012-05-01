Crisp Catfish with Apple-Celery Slaw

Rating: 5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 4 Ratings

A sweet and tangy honey lemon slaw is just the right pairing for crispy catfish breaded with cornmeal and chili powder.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut one lemon half into slices or wedges; set aside. Juice the remaining lemon half into a large bowl. For slaw, combine mayonnaise and honey with juice; reserve 2 tablespoons juice mixture. Stir celery, apple, and cabbage into juice mixture in bowl; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Sprinkle catfish fillets with salt and brush with reserved juice mixture. In a shallow dish combine cornmeal and chili powder; coat fish with mixture.

  • In a 12-inch skillet heat oil over medium heat. Cook fish in hot oil 3 to 4 minutes per side or until golden and fish flakes easily when tested with a fork. Serve fish with slaw and the lemon slices or wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
446 calories; total fat 31g; saturated fat 5g; polyunsaturated fat 12g; monounsaturated fat 8g; cholesterol 60mg; sodium 488mg; potassium 580mg; carbohydrates 25g; fiber 4g; sugar 11g; protein 19g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 632IU; vitamin c 34mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 3mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 32mcg; vitamin b12 3mcg; calcium 50mg; iron 1mg.

Reviews

4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 09/11/2020