Crisp Catfish with Apple-Celery Slaw
A sweet and tangy honey lemon slaw is just the right pairing for crispy catfish breaded with cornmeal and chili powder.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
446 calories; total fat 31g; saturated fat 5g; polyunsaturated fat 12g; monounsaturated fat 8g; cholesterol 60mg; sodium 488mg; potassium 580mg; carbohydrates 25g; fiber 4g; sugar 11g; protein 19g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 632IU; vitamin c 34mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 3mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 32mcg; vitamin b12 3mcg; calcium 50mg; iron 1mg.