Homemade Crepes
Ingredients
Directions
Srawberry-Cream Cheese Crepes:
Prepare crepes as directed, except cool crepes. For each crepe, spread unbrowned side with 2 to 3 Tbsp. whipped cream cheese. Arrange 1/4 to 1/3 cup sliced fresh strawberries along one edge. Drizzle with 1 to 2 tsp. honey; roll up from the filled edge.
Chocolate-Hazelnut Crepes:
Prepare Crepes as directed. For each crepe, spread unbrowned side with 1 to 2 Tbsp. chocolate-hazelnut spread. Sprinkle 1 to 2 Tbsp. chopped toasted hazelnuts and/or banana slices along edge of crepe; roll up from the filled edge. Per crepe: 200 calories, 4 g protein, 29 g carb., 8 g total fat (2 g sat. fat), 25 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 19 g total sugar, 2% Vitamin A, 4% Vitamin C, 65 mg sodium, 6% calcium, 5% iron
Peaches 'n' Cream Crepes:
Prepare Crepes as directed. For each crepe, spread unbrowned side of a cooled crepe with 2 Tbsp. whipped cream cheese. Arrange 1/4 cup sliced fresh or canned peaches along one edge of crepe. Drizzle with 1 tsp. honey. Roll up from the filled edge.Per crepe: 153 calories, 4 g protein, 18 g carb., 8 g total fat (4 g sat. fat), 45 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 11 g total sugar, 8% Vitamin A, 4% Vitamin C, 146 mg sodium, 3% calcium, 3% iron
Make-Ahead Tip:
Prepare Crepes as directed. Layer cooled crepes with sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container. Seal, label, and freeze for up to 4 months. Thaw at room temperature for 1 hour before using.
Warm and Toasty
To keep crepes warm, arrange unfilled crepes on a baking sheet, overlapping slightly and using parchment paper between layers. Keep warm in a 200°F oven up to 30 minutes.