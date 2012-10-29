Homemade Crepes

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

25 mins
9
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl combine eggs, milk, flour, oil, and salt; whisk until smooth.

  • Heat a lightly greased 8- to 10-inch crepe pan or 8- to 10-inch flared side skillet* over medium-high heat; remove from heat. Spoon in 2 to 4 Tbsp. of the batter; lift and tilt skillet to spread batter evenly. Cook about 1 minutes or until browned on one side only. (Or cook on a crepe maker according to manufacturer's directions.) Invert over paper towels; remove crepe. Repeat with remaining batter, greasing skillet occasionally. If crepes are browning too quickly, reduce heat to medium.

  • *NOTE: Determine the amount of batter needed per crepe by measuring the bottom of the crepe pan or skillet. For a pan or skillet with a 6-inch bottom, use 2 Tbsp. batter. If it has an 8-to 10-inch bottom, use 1/4 cup batter.

Srawberry-Cream Cheese Crepes:

Prepare crepes as directed, except cool crepes. For each crepe, spread unbrowned side with 2 to 3 Tbsp. whipped cream cheese. Arrange 1/4 to 1/3 cup sliced fresh strawberries along one edge. Drizzle with 1 to 2 tsp. honey; roll up from the filled edge.

Chocolate-Hazelnut Crepes:

Prepare Crepes as directed. For each crepe, spread unbrowned side with 1 to 2 Tbsp. chocolate-hazelnut spread. Sprinkle 1 to 2 Tbsp. chopped toasted hazelnuts and/or banana slices along edge of crepe; roll up from the filled edge. Per crepe: 200 calories, 4 g protein, 29 g carb., 8 g total fat (2 g sat. fat), 25 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 19 g total sugar, 2% Vitamin A, 4% Vitamin C, 65 mg sodium, 6% calcium, 5% iron

Peaches 'n' Cream Crepes:

Prepare Crepes as directed. For each crepe, spread unbrowned side of a cooled crepe with 2 Tbsp. whipped cream cheese. Arrange 1/4 cup sliced fresh or canned peaches along one edge of crepe. Drizzle with 1 tsp. honey. Roll up from the filled edge.Per crepe: 153 calories, 4 g protein, 18 g carb., 8 g total fat (4 g sat. fat), 45 mg cholesterol, 1 g fiber, 11 g total sugar, 8% Vitamin A, 4% Vitamin C, 146 mg sodium, 3% calcium, 3% iron

Make-Ahead Tip:

Prepare Crepes as directed. Layer cooled crepes with sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container. Seal, label, and freeze for up to 4 months. Thaw at room temperature for 1 hour before using.

Warm and Toasty

To keep crepes warm, arrange unfilled crepes on a baking sheet, overlapping slightly and using parchment paper between layers. Keep warm in a 200°F oven up to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
100 calories; fat 4g; cholesterol 45mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 13g; mono fat 1g; poly fat 1g; sugars 2g; protein 4g; vitamin a 97.2IU; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.4mg; folate 20.2mcg; vitamin b12 0.2mcg; sodium 100mg; potassium 49mg; calcium 30.3mg; iron 0.5mg.
