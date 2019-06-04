Creole Coarse-Ground Mustard
There will be no going back to bottled yellow mustard after a taste of this creole-infused mustard. Two kinds of mustard seeds, cayenne, and horseradish are balanced by a bit of honey to make the unique topper.
Ingredients
Directions
Cranberry Mustard:
Prepare as directed in Step 1, except substitute red wine vinegar for the white wine vinegar and stir 1/2 teaspoon cracked black pepper into mustard seed mixture with the spices. Continue as directed in Step 2, except omit honey. In a small saucepan bring 1/2 cup fresh or frozen cranberries and 1/3 cup pure maple syrup to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 5 minutes or until berries pop. Add cranberry mixture to mustard seed mixture before blending.Nutrition per Serving (34 1-tablespoon servings): same as above except 23 calories, 35 mg sodium