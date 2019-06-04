Creole Coarse-Ground Mustard

There will be no going back to bottled yellow mustard after a taste of this creole-infused mustard. Two kinds of mustard seeds, cayenne, and horseradish are balanced by a bit of honey to make the unique topper.

By Juliana Hale
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl combine 1/3 cup white wine vinegar, 3 tablespoons each yellow and brown mustard seeds, 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger, 1/4 teaspoon salt, a dash ground allspice, and 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper. Cover; let stand 24 hours. (Seeds will absorb liquid.)

  • Transfer mustard seed mixture to a blender or food processor; add 1 1/2 teaspoons honey, 1 clove minced garlic, and 1 to 2 teaspoons prepared horseradish. Blend or process 1 to 2 minutes or until desired texture and consistency (mixture will not get completely smooth), scraping container as needed. For best flavor, chill 1 to 2 days before serving. Store in the refrigerator up to 3 months. Makes 3/4 cup.

Cranberry Mustard:

Prepare as directed in Step 1, except substitute red wine vinegar for the white wine vinegar and stir 1/2 teaspoon cracked black pepper into mustard seed mixture with the spices. Continue as directed in Step 2, except omit honey. In a small saucepan bring 1/2 cup fresh or frozen cranberries and 1/3 cup pure maple syrup to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, 5 minutes or until berries pop. Add cranberry mixture to mustard seed mixture before blending.Nutrition per Serving (34 1-tablespoon servings): same as above except 23 calories, 35 mg sodium

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
25 calories; 1 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 53 mg sodium. 34 mg potassium; 2 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 6 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 11 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

