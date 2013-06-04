Creme de Menthe Cookies and Cream Tassies

Refreshingly minty and satisfyingly crunchy, these bite-sized desserts are perfect for your next party.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

total:
20 mins
Yield:
30 tassies
Directions

  • In a medium bowl beat whipping cream and vanilla with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until soft peaks form (tips curl). Add cream cheese and sugar. Beat on medium-high speed until combined. Beat in creme de menthe liqueur (or milk and mint extract). Set aside.

  • Divide evenly chopped chocolate sandwich cookies between the baked miniature phyllo dough shells. Top chopped cookies in each phyllo shell with some of the cream cheese mixture.

  • If desired, garnish with half of a miniature chocolate sandwich cookie.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
57 calories; total fat 3g; saturated fat 1g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 7mg; sodium 31mg; potassium 7mg; carbohydrates 5g; fiber 0g; sugar 2g; protein 1g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 97IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 0mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 10mg; iron 0mg.
