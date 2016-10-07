Creme Brulee Cheesecake Bars

Rating: 4.2 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 10 Ratings

These delicious cheesecake bars will definitely please a crowd. Be sure to brown the sugar topping before serving this easy cheesecake bar recipe.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 13x9-inch baking pan with foil, extending the foil over the edges of the pan. Lightly coat foil with cooking spray. In a large bowl beat the butter with a mixer on medium 30 seconds. Add 1 cup sugar and the 2 tsp. vanilla. Beat until combined. Add the 2 cups flour; beat until mixture comes together (may appear crumbly at first). Press evenly into the prepared pan.

  • In a very large bowl beat the cream cheese with the mixer on medium until smooth. Add 1 cup sugar and 2 Tbsp. flour and beat until combined. Beat in sour cream and the 1 Tbsp. vanilla on low just until combined. Beat in eggs on low just until combined. Pour cream cheese mixture over crust.

  • Bake about 35 minutes or until edges are puffed and center is nearly set. Cool completely on a wire rack. Cover and chill for at least 2 hours.

  • Just before serving, sprinkle uncut bars evenly with 1/4 cup sugar. Use a culinary torch to evenly brown the sugar on bars.* Use edges of foil to lift uncut bars out of pan. (Or preheat the broiler. Use edges of foil to lift uncut bars from pan. Place on a baking sheet. Wrap foil up around edges. Broil 5 inches from the heat 3 minutes or until sugar is browned, rotating pan often to brown sugar evenly. Let cool.) Cut into bars.

To Store:

Place bars in a single layer in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months. The caramelized sugar will soften with storing.

*Tip:

Or omit sprinkling bars with sugar and the browning step. Instead, drizzle bars with caramel ice cream topping or top with cherry pie filling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
200 calories; 13 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 54 mg cholesterol; 109 mg sodium. 45 mg potassium; 19 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 13 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 406 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 18 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 26 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

