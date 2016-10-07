Creme Brulee Cheesecake Bars
These delicious cheesecake bars will definitely please a crowd. Be sure to brown the sugar topping before serving this easy cheesecake bar recipe.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 13x9-inch baking pan with foil, extending the foil over the edges of the pan. Lightly coat foil with cooking spray. In a large bowl beat the butter with a mixer on medium 30 seconds. Add 1 cup sugar and the 2 tsp. vanilla. Beat until combined. Add the 2 cups flour; beat until mixture comes together (may appear crumbly at first). Press evenly into the prepared pan.
In a very large bowl beat the cream cheese with the mixer on medium until smooth. Add 1 cup sugar and 2 Tbsp. flour and beat until combined. Beat in sour cream and the 1 Tbsp. vanilla on low just until combined. Beat in eggs on low just until combined. Pour cream cheese mixture over crust.
Bake about 35 minutes or until edges are puffed and center is nearly set. Cool completely on a wire rack. Cover and chill for at least 2 hours.
Just before serving, sprinkle uncut bars evenly with 1/4 cup sugar. Use a culinary torch to evenly brown the sugar on bars.* Use edges of foil to lift uncut bars out of pan. (Or preheat the broiler. Use edges of foil to lift uncut bars from pan. Place on a baking sheet. Wrap foil up around edges. Broil 5 inches from the heat 3 minutes or until sugar is browned, rotating pan often to brown sugar evenly. Let cool.) Cut into bars.
To Store:
Place bars in a single layer in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months. The caramelized sugar will soften with storing.
*Tip:
Or omit sprinkling bars with sugar and the browning step. Instead, drizzle bars with caramel ice cream topping or top with cherry pie filling.