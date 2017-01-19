Creamy Walnut Pasta

For sauce: In a blender combine half-and-half, 3/4 cup walnut pieces, garlic, salt and black pepper. Blend until smooth. Pour into a saucepan. Warm over low heat. Meanwhile, cook fettuccine according to package directions. Drain. In a large skillet cook bacon until crisp; drain on paper towels and crumble. Add ½ cup walnut pieces to bacon grease in skillet. Cook and stir 1 minute. Drain on paper towels. Toss pasta with sauce. Sprinkle with the crumbled bacon, walnuts, and parsley. Serve with fried eggs. Season to taste.