Creamy Walnut Pasta
This take on creamy carbonara is topped with crispy bacon and toasted walnuts.
Ingredients
Directions
For sauce: In a blender combine half-and-half, 3/4 cup walnut pieces, garlic, salt and black pepper. Blend until smooth. Pour into a saucepan. Warm over low heat. Meanwhile, cook fettuccine according to package directions. Drain. In a large skillet cook bacon until crisp; drain on paper towels and crumble. Add ½ cup walnut pieces to bacon grease in skillet. Cook and stir 1 minute. Drain on paper towels. Toss pasta with sauce. Sprinkle with the crumbled bacon, walnuts, and parsley. Serve with fried eggs. Season to taste.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
688 calories; 45 g total fat; 13 g saturated fat; 19 g polyunsaturated fat; 11 g monounsaturated fat; 265 mg cholesterol; 679 mg sodium. 430 mg potassium; 46 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 25 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 923 IU vitamin a; 8 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 68 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 175 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;