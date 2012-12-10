Creamy Roasted Chicken, Potato, and Noodle Soup

Rating: 3.86 stars
22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2
  • 22 Ratings

For even more heartiness, we amp up this chicken soup recipe with cubes of russet potato. This noodle soup recipe tastes like you stressed over it all day, but it takes just one hour start to finish!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook noodles according to package directions; drain. Return to hot pan; cover and keep warm.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, in a 4- to 5-quart Dutch oven heat oil over medium heat. Add onion, carrot, and celery; cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Sprinkle with flour, thyme, and poultry seasoning; cook and stir for 1 minute more. Stir in broth, potato, the water, and salt.

  • Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 20 to 25 minutes or until potato is tender. Using a potato masher, coarsely mash about half of the potato. Stir in chicken, peas, and evaporated milk; heat through. Stir in cooked noodles. If desired, sprinkle each serving with pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
356 calories; 5 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 45 mg cholesterol; 815 mg sodium. 872 mg potassium; 53 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 9 g sugar; 28 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 3013 IU vitamin a; 18 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 9 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 73 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 162 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

22 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 04/30/2020